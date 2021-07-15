Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $74.30

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.30, but opened at $78.38. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 682 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.