Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Olympus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympus in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. Olympus has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

