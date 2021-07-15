Equities Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $42,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 239,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.