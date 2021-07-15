Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Finning International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.35.

Finning International stock opened at C$31.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a one year low of C$18.54 and a one year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$398,659.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

