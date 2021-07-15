Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.16

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.16 and last traded at $249.16, with a volume of 3483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

