EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells $19,035,200.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.88, for a total value of $19,035,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.34, for a total value of $19,606,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00.

EPAM opened at $541.93 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.34 and a 12-month high of $544.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.33.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

