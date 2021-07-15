EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,710,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,037,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $182.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.69. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

