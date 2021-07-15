EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.12. 8,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.50 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.83. The stock has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

