EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,388. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

