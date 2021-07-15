EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,379 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

