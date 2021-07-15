EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.46. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

