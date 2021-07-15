EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,433 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,321. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

