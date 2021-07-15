Enzyme (MLN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.34 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.17 or 0.00242556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $138.34 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.00857738 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

