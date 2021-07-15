Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei Sells 87,301 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,928,545.00.

Envista stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Envista by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after buying an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Envista by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.