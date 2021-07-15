Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by 357.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $3,596,263. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

