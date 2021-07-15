Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.
Entegris has increased its dividend payment by 357.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.
In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $3,596,263. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
