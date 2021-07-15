Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.04. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

