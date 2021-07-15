Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.04. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $490,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.