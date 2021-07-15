Enerplus Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.68.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 over the last three months.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

