Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 3.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $192.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

