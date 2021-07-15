Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Invests $376,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ChampionX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ChampionX by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ChampionX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 945,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144,323 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHX shares. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

