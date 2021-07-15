Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 192.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 2.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $4,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 12,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

