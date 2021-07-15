Endurant Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insmed stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,913. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Insmed’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

