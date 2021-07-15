Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $602,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,956,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 409,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $407,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,973.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,835 shares in the company, valued at $980,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $29,162.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,207 shares of company stock worth $182,602 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,631. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

