Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of DAVA opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 150.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46. Endava has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 343,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

