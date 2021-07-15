Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Up 250.0% in June

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Embassy Bancorp stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162. Embassy Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50.

In other Embassy Bancorp news, Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

