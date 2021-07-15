Elrond Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $78.66 or 0.00248646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $35.83 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00036070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,071,990 coins and its circulating supply is 19,120,160 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

