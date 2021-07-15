Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in June

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

