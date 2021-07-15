Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

ECIFY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

