EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 4.4%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63. 4,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,255,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EH. TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EHang by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $68,524,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

