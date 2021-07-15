Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twilio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.88, for a total transaction of $14,497,560.00. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $375.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.