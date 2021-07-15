Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,077,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

FNV opened at $149.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.88. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

