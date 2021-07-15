Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 4,569 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

