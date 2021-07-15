Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 5,730 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,767,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,204,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HERO opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.