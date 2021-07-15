Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 265.2% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Edenred stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 11,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68. Edenred has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

