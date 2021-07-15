easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Raised to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $11.70 on Monday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

