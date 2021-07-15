easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Raised to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF opened at $11.70 on Monday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.