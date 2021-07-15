East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.79 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.