Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $153.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

