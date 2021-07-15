E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that E.On will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

