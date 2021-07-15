E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EONGY. upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

