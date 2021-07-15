DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
NYSE KSM opened at $12.52 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
