DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

NYSE KSM opened at $12.52 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

