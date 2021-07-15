Dvision Network (DVI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.57 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $55.03 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

