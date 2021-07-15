DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

