Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

