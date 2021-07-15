Drep [new] Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $19.87 million and $4.19 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.33 or 0.00851706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

