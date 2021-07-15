Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.51. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.90, with a volume of 121,067 shares traded.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.72.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.60.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.