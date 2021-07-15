DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $68.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,358.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.01439678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00402943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00082844 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

