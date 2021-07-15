Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

