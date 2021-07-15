Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $847.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

