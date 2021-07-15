Domtar (TSE:UFS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.06

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.06 and traded as high as C$68.66. Domtar shares last traded at C$68.34, with a volume of 10,499 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFS. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -18.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

