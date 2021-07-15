Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,519 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Dominion Energy worth $161,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

